Chandramukhi 2: Kangana Ranaut Returns To Haunt Viewers, This September

Actress Kangana Ranaut has enough surprises coming our way in 2023. After treating us to a glimpse of herself as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the upcoming film Emergency, the actress is all set to scare the audiences with her 'spooky' act in the forthcoming release 'Chandramukhi 2'.

Taking to Instagram, Ranaut shared a poster announcing Chandramukhi's return. The post read, "This September she is coming back … Are you ready?" The poster shows lead actor Raghava Lawrence peeping through the keyhole of the room that is haunted by Chandramukhi's spirit. Ranaut will be essaying the titular role.

Check out her post below:

Shoot for 'Chandramukhi 2' began in July 2022 and was wrapped up, earlier in June. The film is slated for release, this Ganesh Chaturthi, which as per the Hindu calendar might fall on September 14 or 15.

Directed by veteran filmmaker P Vasu who also helmed the prequel Chandramukhi, one of Tamil cinema's biggest hits starring Rajinikanth, Prabhu and Jyothika, Chandramukhi 2 also stars Vaigai Puyal Vadivelu, Lakshmi Menon, Mahima Nambiar, Radhika Sarathkumar and Ravi Maria. Not many know that the director had earlier attempted the film's sequel titled as Nagavalli, starring Venkatesh and Anushka Shetty. But, that turned out to be a colossal dud. It will be interesting to witness what magic is created with 'Chandramukhi 2'.

Oscar-recipient MM Keeravani has been roped in for the film's soundtrack with Thotta Tharani helming art direction duties and RD Rajasekhar handling the cinematography.

A Pan-Indian release produced by Lyca Productions and Subaskaran, 'Chandramukhi 2' will release in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.