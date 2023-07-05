Kangana Ranaut's Tejas To Release In Theatres On THIS Date

After months of wait and anticipation, Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film 'Tejas' finally has a release date. The film will see the actress play the role of Indian Air Force pilot Tejas Gill, and she will feature in a never-seen-before avatar.

And now, the makers of 'Tejas' have announced that the film is set to hit the silver screens on October 20, 2023.

"Get ready for an adrenaline filled adventure! Tejas, starring @KanganaTeam is ready to take off on 20th October in a cinema near you!" the makers shared.

About Tejas

'Tejas' revolves around the extraordinary journey of Tejas Gill, an Air Force pilot, and aims to inspire and instill a deep sense of pride in the valiant soldiers who tirelessly defend our nation, confronting numerous challenges along the way.

It has been written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara and produced by Ronnie Screwvala. Starring Kangana Ranaut in the titular role, the film is all set to be in cinemas on October 20, 2023.

Kangana Ranaut's upcoming films

Meanwhile, Kangana also has multiple other projects lined up in her kitty. She is currently gearing up for the release of her passion project, 'Emergency', in which she is set to play the role of former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi.

The film is even more special for Kangana as it is also being directed by her. It also stars the late Satish Kaushik, Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Shreyas Talpade, Milind Soman, and others in key roles.

Besides, Kangana is also set to be a part of 'Chandramukhi 2' and the biopic of legendary Bengali theatre personality, Noti Binodini.