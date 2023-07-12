Kangana Ranaut's Happy Photos With BJP Leader Mayank Madhur, Who Accused Her Of Fraud

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 12, 2023
Actress Kangana Ranaut has gotten herself embroiled in yet another legal soup, this time due to her upcoming film 'Tejas'
BJP leader Mayank Madhur has accused the actress of fraud and claimed that she did not fulfill her promises despite his favours
However, a little research tells us that Kangana and Mayank were once thick buddies
Mayank's social media handle is filled with pictures of the politico with Kangana and her family
He used to be a part of even the most intimate gatherings and events of the Ranaut family
Not just Kangana, but he seemed to be close to her entire family as well
Mayank fondly called Kangana his "Babbar Sherni"
However, he has not posted a single picture with Kangana or her family members since December 2022
Mayank claimed that he helped Kangana to meet several politicians and to even get permissions for her film, and in return, she had promised to give him a role in 'Tejas'
However, as per his accusations, neither did Kangana give him a role as promised, nor did she pay him back for his services
