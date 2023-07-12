Tejasswi Prakash Dons Effortlessly Chic Casual Look As She Steps Out In The City: SEE PICS

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 12, 2023
Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash was recently spotted in the city with no-makeup, yet adorable look.
Teja wore a pink crop top paied with the jeans, flaunting a casual chic look.
She chose to kept her hairs open and we bet her smile will brighten up your day.
While she held a beverage in one hand, she also had a stylish leather wallet in another one.
Her mil;lion dollar smile cannot be missed.
The Bigg Bodss 15 winner is often seen outing with beau Karan Kundrra, but where is he now?
Tejasswi recently wrapped up the final shoot of Ektaa Kapoor's Naagin.
Her fans are now curious to know what's next for Teja.
