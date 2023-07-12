Shocking! BTS' Jin Had Almost Quit K-pop for THIS Reason

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 12, 2023
Did You Know? BTS’ Jin once wanted to quit his career as a K-pop artist.
Twitter-Pinterest
The revelation came to light through the official book of BTS, titled 'Beyond The Story,' which has recently been released worldwide, uncovering hidden secrets.
Jin had expressed his desire to end his career if the group ever broke up.
As we all know, Ji loves his band members so much. He stated that without BTS and their collective presence, he would not be able to continue as an artist.
The news has left BTS ARMY shocked as they couldn't imagine the group without Jin's charismatic presence and vocal talents.
BTS had faced a crucial point in their career when their contract with HYBE was set to expire in 2020.
However, the group and the company made a mutually beneficial decision to extend the contract for another 10 years, which led to their continued success.
This contract extension meant that Jin will be able to dedicate much more time to his role as one of the members and vocalists of BTS, bringing relief to fans who value his contributions to the group.
Although Jin is currently serving his mandatory military service, his commitment to BTS remains steady.,
We are sure the emotional journey and dedication of this popular Kpop idol, will make fans even more eager to explore the 'Beyond The Story' book and gain insights into the lives of their favorite artists.
Thanks For Reading!