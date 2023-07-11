11 Heartbreaking Quotes From BTS’ Book ‘Beyond The Story'

By: Suryaprakash Singh | July 11, 2023
BTS’ Journey from debut to stardom were not roses at all, they had to bearn the thorns in life in the form of different struggles & we all know that.
For every ARMY, here are the 10 heartbreaking quotes from their recently released memoir ‘Beyond The Story’ that will melt your heart -
V aka Kim Taehyung revealed his struggles with self-love during the contract renewal period: "We were working on LOVE YOURSELF, but we couldn't love ourselves."
Suga expressed guilt over his birth following his mother's surgery: "Ever since I was little, I would think, 'Was it right that I was born?'"
V felt worried about becoming a burden to BTS: "I often cried because I felt guilty that, 'I don't want to become a burden to BTS.'"
Jimin shared a bittersweet moment with Jungkook: "Listening to what he [Jungkook] had to say, I learned for the first time just how much he was struggling, and I cried a lot."
Suga admitted contemplating quitting during BTS's toughest times: "We wondered whether we should quit."
Jimin opened up about his struggle to find happiness in fame: "It was like... we'd started to feel the things we'd lost in becoming singers, celebrities. I often thought, 'Is this happiness?'"
RM reflected on the overwhelming pressures of maintaining their fame: "Tomorrow I needed to do interviews on the red carpet with twenty media outlets, but I couldn't think about whether it was hard or whatever."
RM pondered on the strength it took to endure their journey: "Looking back from now... I wonder how I managed to stand."
J-Hope shared their disappointment when they weren't candidates for first place: "We'd done about 20 music show pre-recordings... Then, it turned out we weren't even candidates for first place, which I think was a big shock."
Jin expressed his fear of losing the unity within the team: "I believed the team [BTS] couldn't stay together if even one of us left."
V highlighted the lack of recognition and respect they faced: "At the broadcasting stations, we were always the first to say hello & greet everyone... but some people just ignored us and passed right by."
