BJP Leader Accuses Kangana Ranaut Of Fraud, Claims She Promised Role In Tejas In Return For THESE Favours

Actress Kangana Ranaut has landed in a legal soup once again, and this time, it is related to her upcoming film 'Tejas'. Mayank Madhur, a BJP leader, has accused the actress of fraud and has claimed that she did not keep her promise despite him going out of his way to help her.

Kangana is all set to essay the role of an Indian Air Force pilot for the first time in 'Tejas'. It is scheduled to release in theatres on October 20, 2023.

Madhur has claimed that Kangana promised him a role in 'Tejas' in return for his favours. Not only did she break the promise, but she allegedly also did not pay him for his services.

BJP leader accuses Kangana of fraud

Madhur reportedly told an entertainment portal that he helped Kangana get in touch with several politicians, including Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Defence Minister of India, Rajnath Singh, among others.

Not just that, but Madhur mentioned how Kangana's meeting with Rajnath Singh was scheduled for just 10 minutes, but it was extended to nearly two hours, thanks to him.

Madhur also stated that he helped Kangana acquire permission to shoot for 'Tejas' at Air Force bases, which she was unable to get herself.

In return, Kangana had promised to give Madhur a role in 'Tejas', but that never happened, and the BJP leader has now decided to take action against her.

About Tejas

'Tejas' revolves around the extraordinary journey of Tejas Gill, an Air Force pilot, and aims to inspire and instill a deep sense of pride in every Indian, showing how our Air Force pilots work tirelessly to defend our nation, confronting numerous challenges along the way.

It has been written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara and produced by Ronnie Screwvala. Starring Kangana Ranaut in the titular role, the film is all set to be in cinemas on October 20, 2023.

Besides, she also has 'Emergency', 'Chandramukhi 2', and Noti Binodini biopic in her kitty.