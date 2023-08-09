Actor/Model Jad Hadid On His Stint In Bigg Boss OTT 2: I'm In Control Of My Energy More

Instagram: Jad Hadid

If there was one personality that stirred up more than his fair share of controversies during the ongoing season of Bigg Boss OTT 2, then Dubai-based actor and model Jad Hadid has a handful to count on. Following his eviction from the show last weekend, The Free Press Journal caught up with the 37-year-old contestant to gauge his after-thoughts over his impulsive actions, words, and lessons learnt.

Excerpts:

What were your first thoughts when you were approached to be a part of the show?

I had no idea where I was going. I trusted my manager. She knows what's best and doesn't put me anywhere if I don't deserve to be there. She knows I'm capable of making it. She briefed me a little because Abdu Rozik, whom she manages, was on the show previously, and he had a great journey. I was told to be myself. I went in not knowing anything about the show or what I was going to face during my time there. Who are my fellow housemates? But suddenly I felt welcomed there. It felt like home and I didn’t feel weird. My doubts were about my survival, the language barrier, and cultural differences. However, it didn't take me long to fit in, blend in, find my way, and make friends. I’m someone who will survive wherever I’m thrown in. That’s how I’ve learnt it, all my life. I struggled every step of the way to reach where I am today. I’m grateful for my journey so far.

Is there an attribute you learnt about yourself that you weren't aware of?

I didn't know I was impulsive. I didn't know I wasn't patient before at all. I learnt how to control my impulsiveness, anger, and the way I react to situations. What we go through inside the house is 10 times stronger and more intense than what we face in our normal lives. I’ve learnt the hard way and I’m thankful for that. Because, when I came out of the house, I’m able to think more and remain in control of my energy more. I don’t let it out easily now, because when I did while I was on the show, I was portraying a wrong impression of myself and hence, I was misunderstood.

Do you feel that your actions and words were taken out of context and misinterpreted?

I am expressive, sensitive, and emotional. If you put them all together, it makes me come across as a person with a lot of emotions and I am very giving at the same time. I might hug you or touch your hand and kiss you on the head. That’s the way I express love and affection. But, it can be misunderstood. I then tend to come across as someone who is flirting or has bad intentions. I don’t know what they are considering that there are hundreds of cameras around recording and monitoring our actions and words. I came with no intentions, agendas or ideas in my mind. Nothing at all.

As a public figure, who is also a parent, how would you like your little daughter to look at you when she can understand your presence on the show better?

All I want her to learn is that there is nothing wrong in making mistakes as long as you learn something from them and correct the situation. I haven’t committed a crime that will make my daughter feel embarrassed of her dad. I was expressive at an impulse. When I pulled down my shorts, I was wrong. But is it wrong to a point where I should be sent to court, jailed or hanged? I don’t think so. Realising my mistake and correcting it was an achievement for me. My life is not mine, it’s for my daughter. Everything that I do, I do it for her. If I make a mistake, I’ll correct them to make her proud. She should look at me and say that her dad did everything he could to give her the best life and that she’s proud of him.

If there is one thing you could undo from your journey on the show, what would it be?

I am very apologetic about my words for Akanksha (Puri). I feel stupid to have said that she is a terrible kisser. I said it in jest and it created a lot of trouble. I wish I could let her know that I love and adore her. I would love to come back to make it up to her someday. Till then, I seek her forgiveness and I hope she accepts my apology.

