Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid Calls Jiya Shankar 'Ungrateful' & 'Cheap'; Refuses To Eat Rotis Made By Her

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house witnessed a high voltage drama in the recent episode with an emotional roller coaster as the contestants' families made surprise appearances. Amidst heartfelt reunions, a kitchen drama unfolded, leaving one contestant in tears.

The atmosphere in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house turned sentimental when the family members of the contestants stepped in to meet their loved ones.

However, the episode took an unexpected turn when Jad Hadid, following a heated argument with Jiya Shankar during the nomination task, expressed his unwillingness to eat rotis made by her.

JAD DOESN'T WANT TO EAT FOOD MADE BY JIYA

He confided in Bebika Dhurve, asserting that he would rather go hungry than consume anything prepared by Jiya.

Bebika Dhurve assured Jad that she would take care of his meals and tried to downplay the tension. Nevertheless, her revelation about Jad's aversion to Jiya's cooking left the latter heartbroken. Jiya, with tears in her eyes, excused herself to the bathroom to collect herself, while Pooja Bhatt offered her comfort and support.

CALLS HER CHEAP & UNGRATEFUL PERSONALITY

In the garden area, Jad discussed the incident with Avinash Sachdev, expressing his disappointment in Jiya's behaviour. Avinash recalled when she said, "Why would I allow my friend to go ahead in the game?"

Angry Jad called her act 'cheap' & 'ungrateful', calling it a piece of sh*t attitude. He asserted that nobody would want to work with her outside seeing the way she is.

However, he tried to caution Jad against holding grudges and encouraged him not to let petty issues mar their friendships.

Meanwhile, Pooja made it her mission to mediate between Jiya and Jad. She advised Jad to let go of the matter and not escalate it further. She even reminded him that such behavior could affect Jiya's reputation outside the house.

