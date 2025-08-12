Bhumi Pednekar Flaunts Toned Body In Skimpy Bikini As She Takes Dip In Goan Pool

By: Sachin T | August 12, 2025
Actress Bhumi Pednekar enjoyed a serene vacation with her closest friends in Goa, and she was seen taking a dip in the pool in a skimpy bikini
The actress spent time amidst the nature, away from the hustle and bustle of the city
She also enjoyed some me-time, reading and chilling in the coastal state
Bhumi, who is a certfiied foodie, binged on some scrumptious pakodas, ditching her diet for some fun
Bhumi looked pretty as she dropped a no -makeup selfie in a strappy pink dress
Bhumi and her girl gang had a blast as they all dressed up for a lavish-yet-intimate dinner
The actress will be next seen in the show, Daldal, in which she will play the role of a police officer investigating a ghastly serial killing crime