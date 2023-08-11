‘Teasing, Not Love’: Manisha Rani's Flirty Antics In Bigg Boss OTT 2 Just for Fun, Says Father

The drama & dynamics inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house continue to entertain audiences, and one pair of contestants that has been making headlines is Manisha Rani - Elvish Yadav.

Manisha's flirtatious interactions with Elvish have been a talking point among fans, but her father, Pramod Kumar, has stepped forward to clarify that there's more to the story than meets the eye.

HERE'S WHAT HE SAID

In an interview with leading news portal, Pramod Kumar discussed his daughter's bond with Elvish Yadav, revealing that the playful banter between the two is all part of the 'fun and game' aspect of the reality show. He emphasized that Manisha is merely teasing Elvish and there is no deeper romantic involvement. "It’s all fun & games and it shouldn’t be taken either way. She is just teasing Elvish & there's no possibility she will fall in love with him," he explained.

Pramod Kumar further illustrated his point with a metaphor, saying, "Aap suraj ke saamne deepak jalaoge toh thodi na achcha lagega… aisa pyaar hogaya usse aisi koi bhi baat nahi" (It won't look good if you show light to the Sun. Will she fall in love just like that? There is no such thing). He highlighted the gravity of true love and emphasized that such deep emotions don't develop overnight.

RECALLS HER MISCHIEFS IN CHILDHOOD

Drawing from Manisha's childhood, her father recalled her mischievous nature and penchant for pranks. He explained that she was quite the naughty child and often found herself in trouble for the pranks she played on adults around her. This spirited nature, he added, has carried into her adulthood as she brings laughter and light-heartedness to those around her.

WHAT MANISHA SAID TO ELVISH

While Manisha's journey on Bigg Boss OTT 2 is garnering attention, her path to this point has not been without its challenges. Her father shared insights into their family's struggles and mentioned that Manisha's mother left when she was young, leaving her elder sister to take on a motherly role. Despite hardships, Manisha remained steadfast in her pursuit of her dreams, which her family fully supported.

In a recent episode, Manisha herself addressed the rumours and clarified her stance on her relationship with Elvish Yadav. During a candid conversation with Elvish, she candidly stated, "You must be thinking that I love you. But I don't have any feelings for you in my heart. I'm just doing everything for entertainment." She reassured him that their friendship extended beyond the boundaries of the show and that her teasing was all in good fun.

Elvish, in turn, advised Manisha to manage her emotions and not let them overpower her judgment. He reminded her that nobody questioned her character and encouraged her to maintain emotional balance.

Manisha agreed and concluded the conversation with a positive note, emphasizing the importance of moving forward and leaving past issues behind.