Bigg Boss OTT 2 August 9 LIVE Updates: Vloggers Kunal Vijaykar, Devashree Sanghvi & Saloni Kukreja Meet Top 6 Contestants

Bigg Boss OTT 2 August 9, 2023 (Day 53) episode kicks off with a high-energy song that gets all the housemates dancing joyously, setting a lively tone for the day's events.

Manisha Rani engages in a candid conversation with Jiya Shankar in the storage area, discussing her nature of flirting and how she signals her intentions.

Bebika's Playful Banter & Garden Chats

Bebika joins Elvish and Abhi in the garden, engaging in playful banter and joking around.

Amidst laughter, Abhi teases Bebika that she might be falling in love with him, and she responds humorously, highlighting her popularity.

Manisha dons a stylish salwar suit, prompting playful remarks from Bebika and Elvish.

Elvish and Bebika's flirtatious comments spark light-hearted conversation, with Elvish clarifying that Manisha is not necessarily his "type."

Bebika Upset With Abhishek

Bebika shares about her past abusive relationship, leading to an unexpected joking attempt by Abhi that slightly upsets Bebika.

Bigg Boss surprises the housemates with snacks and the prospect of guest vloggers visiting the house for fun interactions.

Chaat Challenge With Guest Kunal Vijaykar

Broadcaster, food writer, author, actor, and popular television personality Kunal Vjaykar arrives and introduces a chaat-making challenge, as the housemates prepare various types of chaat.

Housemates create flavorful panipuri and chaat dishes, relishing the unique taste and discussing post-BB House culinary cravings.

Candid Conversations & Lighthearted Moments

Manisha cheekily speculates that she might hear curses from Elvish's girlfriend for her playful interactions with him.

The Crazy Indian foodie Devashree joins in, suggesting a Lonavla-inspired sweet dish, engaging with the housemates and sharing post-show plans.

Flirting, Cooking, & Teasing Antics

Elvish and Bebika exchange playful flirtations, prompting a humorous interaction with Manisha.

Chef and vlogger Saloni adds to the excitement with an intriguing cooking challenge before departing the house.

Nighttime Teasing & Lively Arguments

Elvish playfully teases Manisha, sparking a lighthearted chase around the house.

Bebika and Abhishek engage in another argument, highlighting ongoing tensions, while Elvish advises against excessive teasing.

Elvish & Bebika's Teasing Fun

Elvish and Bebika team up to playfully tease a blushing contestant, Elvish remembering how he initially didn't warm up to her.

Abhishek and Manisha join the teasing game, reminding Elvish of his initial reservations, creating laughter-filled moments.

Abhishek-Jiya's Playful Banter

Abhishek playfully questions Jiya sitting with him, hinting at her strategic reasons, post-nominations.

Jiya takes offence and retaliates with a pillow fight, leading to a light-hearted battle between the two friends.

In a bid to have fun, Jiya claims that Abhishek smells Bebika's clothes.

Abhishek s shock and embarrassment provide comic relief, while Elvish adds to the amusement by playfully mimicking the situation.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 August 9 episode ends!