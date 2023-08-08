Bigg Boss OTT 2 August 8 LIVE Updates: Uorfi Javed Enters BB House, Jiya Shankar NOT A Loyal Friend?

Bigg Boss OTT 2 August 8, 2023 (Day 52) episode kicks off with an morning wake up song and Bebika looks filled with energy as she impresses with her dance moves in the garden.

Other contestants seem a bit sluggish in the early hours.

Mixed Views On Manisha

Bebika and Pooja engage in a discussion about Manisha's performance, with Pooja sharing that Manisha has been consistent in her behavior, whether it's positive or negative.

Uorfi Javed's Entry & Excitement

The house bell rings, signaling the entry of Uorfi Javed, leading to an explosion of excitement among the contestants.

Uorfi's Observations and Interactions

Uorfi Javed compliments Abhishek, referring to him as a cute guy, sparking some banter with Pooja. she seeks ideas for finale outfit related to the Bigg Boss house.

Uorfi advises Bebika to forgive Elvish, emphasizing that he genuinely apologized, and addresses Bebika's provocative behavior.

Elvish shares his outfit suggestion of a black horse with Uorfi, symbolizing his resistance to control.

Uorfi playfully characterizes Abhishek as both a devil and an angel, appreciating his multi-faceted nature.

She questions Jiya's loyalty in friendships, suggesting she changed alliances for convenience. She goes on to call her ‘Thali Ka Baingan’.

Uorfi seeks Elvish's fashion input who suggests she'd look good in a salwar-suit.

Winner Predictions & Heartfelt Moments

Uorfi Javed then initiates a conversation about potential winners, and the majority votes go in favor of Abhishek Malhan.

Pooja and Abhishek are seen sharing a warm moment, with the YouTuber expressing his desire for an aura like Pooja's when he turns 40.

Manisha's actions raise questions about her self-respect in relationships, leading to discussions among the housemates.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 August 8 episode ends as abishek is seen teasing and annoying Bebika as usual.