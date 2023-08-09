Bigg Boss OTT 2: Meet Kirti Mehra - Elvish Yadav’s Alleged Ex-Girlfriend

As Bigg Boss OTT 2 approaches its conclusion, the whirlwind of drama, camaraderie, and intrigue is reaching its zenith. While the spotlight has shone on prominent participants like Pooja Bhatt, Abhishek Malhan (Fukra Insaan), and Jiya Shankar, the ever-popular YouTuber Elvish Yadav has managed to carve out his own niche in the chaos.

Amid the ongoing buzz surrounding Elvish, a name often whispered among enthusiasts is that of Kirti Mehra, allegedly his ex-girlfriend.

Read Also Does Pooja Bhatt Have A Phone Inside Bigg Boss OTT 2 House? Pics Go Viral

WHO IS KIRTI MEHRA?

Often linked with Elvish Yadav, Kirti Mehra is also a content creator and social media influencer with subsequent number of followers online.

The roots of their alleged romance trace back to their college days, where they were classmates. Reportedly, It was during a dance rehearsal that Elvish was captivated by Kirti's allure, sparking the spark that kindled their deep bond.

Their journey together spanned six to seven years, a period marked by camaraderie and shared aspirations. Kirti's transition into content creation was buoyed by Elvish's support, leading to the establishment of her YouTube channel, 'Kirti Mehta,' which boasts over 452k subscribers & her Instagram following has swelled to over 742k followers.

REASON FOR THEIR BREAKUP

However, not all tales culminate in 'happily ever afters', Roughly a year and a half ago, the paths of Elvish Yadav and Kirti Mehra diverged, leading to a mutual decision to part ways.

This choice was born from differing perspectives and individual growth trajectories. Their separation, while signaling the end of a romantic chapter, also accentuated the profound respect and admiration they still hold for each other.

Interestingly, despite their separation, Kirti extended her support to Elvish during his Bigg Boss OTT 2 journey, by wishing well to him on her IG stories.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)