Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Elvish Yadav Strongly Reacts To Fans Sending Threats To Salman Khan: 'If They Have Done It...'

Youtuber and social media sensation Elvish Yadav scripted history as he became the first ever wildcard contestant to win Bigg Boss. He lifted the trophy and took home Rs 25 lakh as he won Bigg Boss OTT 2 on August 14, Monday, with a whopping number of votes, thus defeating another popular Youtuber Abhishek Malhan, aka Fukra Insaan.

While the first season of Bigg Boss OTT was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, Salman Khan returned as the host for the second installment, and during the show, he was seen schooling the contestants in his trademark unapologetic style.

One of the most talked about episodes of Bigg Boss OTT 2 was the Weekend Ka Vaar when Salman was seen pulling up Elvish for his behaviour towards the housemates, and it ended up with the latter breaking down in front of the cameras.

Elvish reacts to his fans threatening Salman

As the episode was aired, fans of Elvish flooded social media with posts filled with hatred against Salman. Some even went on to threaten the superstar and claimed that he was partial with Elvish.

As Elvish interacted with the media after his win, he finally broke his silence on the reaction of his fans. He stated that since he was inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, he had no clue what was happening outside, but if his fans indeed threatened and abused Salman, then it was totally wrong on their part.

Elvish also stated that whenever he went wrong on the show, Salman made him realise his mistake and treated him like his younger brother. "I accepted it and also tried to improve my behaviour in the house," he added.

Elvish on winning the trophy

The grand finale boiled down to the final two contestants on the stage on either side of Salman -- Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav.

As Salman declared Elvish as the winner, the audience erupted with joy and his family was seen overwhelmed with emotions.

Post the win, Elvish stated that he was shocked to know that millions of people wanted him to win and voted for him. Not just that, but several politicians were also seen seeking votes on his behalf ahead of the finale, and Elvish mentioned that all of it was too surreal to believe.

