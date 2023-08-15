 'Pure Exaggeration': Elvish Yadav TROLLED For Claiming He Received '280 Million' Votes In 15 Mins During BB OTT 2 Finale
During the LIVE streaming of the grand finale episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, voting lines were opened for 15 minutes

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 15, 2023, 03:32 PM IST
Elvish Yadav | Instagram

YouTuber Elvish Yadav lifted the Bigg Boss OTT 2 trophy emerging as the winner. Elvish is also the first wild card entrant in the history if Bigg Boss to win the reality show. Along with the trophy, Elvish also took home Rs 25 lakh. He defeated finalists Pooja Bhatt, Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani and Bebika Dhurve to lift the trophy.

During the LIVE streaming of the grand finale episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, voting lines were opened for 15 minutes for the audiences to cast their votes.

Now, a video has gone viral in which Elvish claims that he received 280 million votes in 15 minutes after which host Salman Khan announced him as the winner of the season.

He is heard saying that the information was given to him by Jio Cinema's head. However, soon after Elvish's video went viral, netizens trolled him and many social media users also accused him of 'lying'.

"6.6 million was live if one people gave around 42 votes then he achieved that Target but problem is that . It's might be possible everyone had voted to elvish yadav so that I am not able to understand because maximum votes during 15 minute around 50 how," a user commented.

Another wrote, "This is pure exaggeration! When the live voting started 66L people were watching the show, therefore, to attain 280 Million votes, 42 votes per viewer were required. Out of 66L, 20-25L must have been supporting #FukraInsaan."

"Itna bada jhut koi kase bol sakta hai," wrote another user.

While Abhishek emerged as the runner up of the show, Manisha Rani secured the third position.

After emerging as the winner, Elvish told ANI that he is unable to express his happiness and excitement. He said he is 'forever grateful' to his fans for making him win this show.

During the show, Elvish made headlines for his hilarious one-liners especially ‘Systumm hang’. He easily managed to steal the limelight and hold the attention of the viewers.

