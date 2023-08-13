Bigg Boss OTT 2: Accusations On Salman Khan, Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan & Others

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 13, 2023
The grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT 2 happems soon. From celebrity clashes to serious accusations, the season has not been short of drama. Here's a roundup of the explosive allegations that have kept the viewers hooked:
A picture surfaced showing Salman Khan holding a cigarette on the show. Besides this, he also faced allegations of favouritism towards Pooja Bhatt and drew criticism from fans of Manisha Rani after an intense on-air scolding.
Bebika Dhurve faced numerous accusations, ranging from misbehavior to instigating food fights. She earned the "vamp" title of the season and was accused of bullying and mental harassment by Jad Hadid.
Bebika accused Manisha Rani was accused by Bebika of seeking male attention exclusively and lacking strategic gameplay. In response, Manisha accused Bebika of physical abuse, leading to a fiery exchange of allegations.
It was claimed that Elvish Yadav asked Manisha Rani to wash his underwear, which later turned out to be a joke. His fans engaged in negative PR, and he faced accusations of body-shaming Bebika Dhurve.
Pooja Bhatt accused Abhishek Malhan of body-shaming Bebika Dhurve and questionable behaviour.
Jiya Shankar's comments likening Jad Hadid to her father raised eyebrows among viewers who felt their behavior suggested otherwise. Her age revelation stunned Jad Hadid, and she faced criticism for giving soap water to Elvish Yadav. She was also called 'fake', 'selfish' and what not?
Thanks For Reading!