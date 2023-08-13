Hidden Details In BTS V's 'Rainy Days' Song That Went Unnoticed

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 13, 2023
V, the renowned member of the beloved K-pop group BTS, continues to captivate fans as a solo artist.
Following the success of his August 9 release, 'Love Me Again,' he gifted ARMY with 'Rainy Days,' a mesmerizing solo track that comes with an array of unnoticed details and references, delighting the ARMY in unexpected ways.
Here's a closer look at the intriguing elements that make 'Rainy Days' a treasure trove for V's fans:
Madrid Recording: A surprising twist comes with the revelation that 'Rainy Days' was recorded in Madrid, Spain
Aesthetic Apron Outfit: The music video takes on a stunning aesthetic, and V's choice to wear an apron during the painting scenes adds an artistic touch to his persona.
Truman Show Tribute: The painting scene in the music video holds a subtle homage to the acclaimed 1998 film 'Truman Show,' creating a connection between V's artistry and cinematic history.
Jimin Tribute: The lyrics of the song contain a heartfelt tribute to his fellow BTS member, Jimin, as V affectionately sings, "You're my four-leaf clover."
Sky-Bound V Formation: In a beautiful display of symbolism, the birds flying in the music video align themselves to form the letter "V" in the sky, a nod to V's identity.
Familiar Canine Companion: While a dog accompanies V in the video, it's not his pet, but rather a reminiscent presence that holds significance to the artist's journey.
Within a short span, 'Rainy Days' soared to the top of iTunes' 'Top Song' charts in an impressive 70 regions across the world.
Meanwhile, "Love Me Again" secured the #1 spot in 35 regions.
