BTS' V Graces Park Seo-joon's 'Concrete Utopia' Premiere With Regal Presence

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 08, 2023

South Korean Entertainment Industry witnesses strong friendship between BTS' V and Park Seo-Joon.

V's heartwarming support at Park Seo-Joon's film premiere strengthens their bond.

VIP preview of 'Concrete Utopia' creates buzz with V's expected attendance.

V's arrival in stylish blue jeans and a striking red jacket ignites fan excitement.

Cameras capture V's stunning outfit and endearing poses, delighting fans.

Media spotlight on Kim Taehyung's appearance draws comparisons to a charismatic prince.

Netizens applaud V's captivating blonde hair and regal demeanor.

V's presence adds a touch of beauty and charm to the event, showcasing his mesmerizing visuals.

