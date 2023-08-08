BTS' V Graces Park Seo-joon's 'Concrete Utopia' Premiere With Regal Presence

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 08, 2023
South Korean Entertainment Industry witnesses strong friendship between BTS' V and Park Seo-Joon.
V's heartwarming support at Park Seo-Joon's film premiere strengthens their bond.
VIP preview of 'Concrete Utopia' creates buzz with V's expected attendance.
V's arrival in stylish blue jeans and a striking red jacket ignites fan excitement.
Cameras capture V's stunning outfit and endearing poses, delighting fans.
Media spotlight on Kim Taehyung's appearance draws comparisons to a charismatic prince.
Netizens applaud V's captivating blonde hair and regal demeanor.
V's presence adds a touch of beauty and charm to the event, showcasing his mesmerizing visuals.
