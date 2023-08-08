BTS' V Unveils Solo Album 'Layover' - Release Date, Track List & More

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 08, 2023
BTS’ V Readies for Solo Debut: A teaser clip dropped today on August 8, hinting at V’s upcoming solo debut titled "Layover," set to release on September 8 at 1 p.m. KST.
Weverse Announcement: BIGHIT MUSIC shared exciting details about V's solo album, "Layover," revealing a track list that promises a musical journey worth experiencing.
A Musical Journey: "Layover" comprises six tracks, including a bonus track, which flow seamlessly to create a captivating musical narrative.
Heartfelt Harmony in "Rainy Days": V's voice blends effortlessly with rain and everyday sounds in "Rainy Days," evoking poignant emotions.
Modern Twist to R&B in "Blue": "Blue" pays homage to classic R&B with a contemporary touch, adding a unique flair to the song.
Allure of "Love Me Again": "Love Me Again" is a captivating R&B track with V's signature baritone, leaving an irresistible and lingering vibe.
Laid-Back Soul in "Slow Dancing": The focus track, "Slow Dancing," takes listeners back to '70s romantic soul, emanating a relaxed and carefree ambiance.
Deep Emotions in "For Us": "For Us," a pop R&B track, acts as an emotional epilogue, showcasing V's distinctive vocals and poignant lyrics.
Bonus Musical Offering: "Slow Dancing (Piano Ver.)" offers a fresh perspective on the focus track, presenting a piano arrangement that exudes a different charm.
Visual Delights Await: Alongside the album release, music videos for all five tracks will be unveiled, promising an audiovisual treat for fans.
V's Spectacular Performances: Anticipation builds as V is set to deliver breathtaking performances and appearances to accompany his solo journey.
Pre-order Details and Release Date: Pre-orders start on August 8, 11 a.m. KST, with the album officially dropping on September 8 at 1 p.m. KST.
