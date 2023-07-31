BTS' V Learnt SEVEN Dance Moves In Just 5 Mins; Jungkook Says 'I Was Surprised'

BTS' Jungkook had a delightful surprise during his recent solo activities as bandmate V showcased his impressive dance skills by learning the choreography for Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' in just 5 minutes.

The heartwarming moment occurred during Jungkook's performance at Inkigayo, where V came to cheer for his fellow member's success.

JUNGKOOK GETS AWARDED AT THE MUSIC SHOW

The energetic atmosphere was palpable as Jungkook, the band's maknae, triumphantly won the first-place trophy at the music show. To celebrate the achievement, Jungkook graced the audience with an encore performance.

To the delight of the ARMY, V briefly joined Jungkook on stage, effortlessly synchronizing with him for the main part of the choreography before making a quick exit backstage.

HIS SURPRISING REVELATION ABOUT TAEHYUNG

During a Weverse LIVE session later that day, Jungkook shared the story behind V's surprise appearance.

Jungkook's recent Weverse Live | Twitter

He revealed that V had taken a liking to the catchy chorus part with mouth-covering hand moments and had requested Jungkook to teach him the moves.

Impressed by V's dance-learning skills, Jungkook expressed his surprise and admiration, stating, "He is good at learning choreos. And I didn't think much about it. And when he came up to the stage today, he danced that part. I was so surprised."

