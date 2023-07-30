BTS' V Grooves To Seven With Jungkook At A Music Show (WATCH)

In a heartwarming display of camaraderie, BTS' V delighted fans and surprised fellow bandmate Jungkook at a South Korean music show, Inkigayo, as he joined him on stage during his solo promotion for 'Seven', The unexpected appearance of V on Jungkook's big day brought joy to ARMYs, further solidifying the bond between the BTS members.

Jungkook, who made his solo debut with 'Seven' earlier this month, has been actively participating in promotional activities, including his performance on the renowned music show.

Excitement was already at its peak among ARMYs as they watched Jungkook return to the music show stages after a considerable hiatus. However, their excitement reached new heights when V made a surprise entrance, sharing the stage with Jungkook after he won first place for his song.

V DANCES ON SEVEN WITH JUNGKOOK

During the show, V not only joined Jungkook but also showcased his support by performing the choreography of 'Seven' alongside Jungkook and his back-up dancers. The heartfelt gesture from V touched the hearts of both his fellow bandmate and the ARMY.

V & JUNGKOOK'S PROFESSIONAL FRONT

While Jungkook has been making waves with his solo venture, reports suggest that he has more in store for his fans.

Following the release of 'Seven', the talented artist is rumoured to be working on an all-English solo album, which is expected to drop soon. During a recent episode of Suga's popular talk show, Suchwita, Jungkook hinted at releasing another single after 'Seven' before unveiling his highly-anticipated solo debut album in November later this year.

Beyond his music endeavours, Jungkook has also been named the global brand ambassador for the luxury fashion brand Calvin Klein, further solidifying his status as a multifaceted artist with a global reach.

Meanwhile, V, known for his stylish ventures and fashion events, is reportedly gearing up for his own solo debut album. Fans can expect the release of V's solo album sometime between August and September, eagerly anticipating another dimension of his artistic expression.

