BTS' V & Jungkook Prove Their Close Relationship With THIS Heartwarming Gesture

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 19, 2023
BTS's Jungkook and V aka Kim Taehyung have always had a unique and close friendship that extends beyond their roles in the boy band.
Jungkook's debut solo single, 'Seven,' shattered records on multiple music platforms, prompting overwhelming support from fans and fellow BTS members.
In a recent interview with a music platform, Jungkook shared an intimate detail about the creative process behind 'Seven.'
When asked who was the first person to hear the track, Jungkook revealed that it was V, minutes after he had finished recording it.
V expressed his unwavering support and admiration for Jungkook's work, leaving the ARMY touched by their deep bond.
The heartwarming gesture showcased that Jungkook and V's friendship is something truly special, beyond the realm of colleagues.
BTS's fans, the ARMY, were moved by the emotional connection between the two beloved members, reaffirming their love for the group.
'Seven' is not only a milestone in Jungkook's solo career but also a testament to the enduring camaraderie shared by BTS, making it a memorable moment for both the artists and their fans.
