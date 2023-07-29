7 Soothing Songs BTS’ V Recommends For Healing & Relaxation

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 29, 2023
BTS's V treats ARMY to his eclectic playlist featuring songs that bring relaxation, healing, and a dance urge
Get a glimpse of V's diverse music taste as he shares his favourite tunes that soothe, heal, and set the dancing mood!
“Love Over and Over Again” – Switch
“September” – Earth, Wind & Fire
"A Whiter Shade Of Pale” – Procol Harum
“No.1 Party Anthem” – Arctic Monkeys
“Good To You” – Jonny P
“Cool Struttin'” – Sonny Clark
“Daddy” – Coldplay
