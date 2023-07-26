BTS' RM Achieves Yet Another Milestone With ‘Indigo’

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 26, 2023
BTS' leader RM (Kim Namjoon) creates history as his solo album 'Indigo' re-enters the US Billboard's 'Billboard 200' chart after around six months, thanks to the release of vinyl copies.
'Indigo' secures the 53rd position on the 'Billboard 200'
It also ranks second on the top-selling vinyl albums chart, right behind Taylor Swift's latest album 'Speak Now' (Taylor's Version).
RM's 'Indigo' remains on the 'Billboard 200' for an impressive total of 7 weeks, the longest among K-pop soloists, and previously held the 193rd spot on January 28th.
Meanwhile, other BTS members also shine on Billboard charts as soloists, with Jungkook's debut track 'Seven' taking the lead on the 'Hot 100' chart.
On July 16th, RM connected with fans through Weverse Live after approximately 90 days, sporting a new short hair look.
RM clarified that he cut his hair due to the heat and not because of military enlistment, addressing any misunderstandings arising from lyricist Lee Ian's previous comment.
Fans show great support for Jungkook's performance, adding to the excitement surrounding BTS' activities.
