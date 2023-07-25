 ‘You Looked Great’: BTS' Jimin Praises Barbie’s Ken Ryan Gosling On Their Matching Outfit
Updated: Tuesday, July 25, 2023, 07:52 PM IST
article-image

We recently witnessed a delightful exchange of gifts and kind words between Hollywood heartthrob Ryan Gosling and K-pop sensation Jimin of BTS on social media.

The two stars recently found themselves entangled in the ‘Barbie cardinal rule’ debacle after Gosling unintentionally sported an outfit similar to Jimin's iconic look from the ‘Permission to Dance’ music video. 

But instead of dwelling on the mishap, the two celebrities decided to bury the hatchet and embrace a harmonious resolution.

article-image

BTS' JIMIN'S CONGRATULATORY POST FOR RYAN GOSLING

In a gracious Instagram video, Jimin extended his congratulations to both Ryan and Ken on the release of Barbie. Holding Ken's signature black acoustic guitar in his hands, Jimin playfully remarked, "My fans are excited to see your video, so thank you so much." 

It was evident that Jimin's good-natured spirit prevailed as he added, "I could see that you look great in my outfit."

article-image

RYAN HAD RECENTLY ADDRESSED ABOUT THEIR ACCIDENTAL TWINNING

Last week, Gosling took to social media to publicly apologize for the unintentional fashion faux pas. He gracefully acknowledged that Jimin had indeed donned the outfit first in his music video and even light-heartedly referred to the "unspoken Ken code."

Photo From Twitter

According to this code, if one Ken copies another's style, they are obliged to offer their most treasured possession as a gesture of reconciliation. In Gosling's case, this turned out to be Ken's beloved guitar, which he offered as his "humble offering," playfully noting that Ken wasn't much of a guitar player anyway.

