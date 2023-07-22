BTS' Jungkook Gives A Befitting Response To People Making Fun Of His Drinking, Calling SEVEN's Explicit Version 'Dirty'

BTS' Jungkook Gives A Befitting Response To People Making Fun Of His Drinking | Twitter

In a candid and engaging live session on Weverse, BTS member Jungkook addressed several topics close to his heart, proving once again why he is adored by millions of fans worldwide.

From addressing critics to discussing his music choices and his desire for a deeper connection with the BTS ARMY, Jungkook held nothing back.

JUNGKOOK'S RESPONSE TO PEOPLE WHO MAKE FUN OF HIS DRINKING

One of the first subjects Jungkook touched upon was how some people might make fun of him for drinking. With confidence, he responded, "Sure, some people would make fun of me and say, 'Yes Jungkook is drunk & all, so what? You don't drink? Go ahead and talk about me every way you want, I don't care...like I said, I only care about the ones who care for me. If you don't like me, go ahead and live like that. Thanks for the little attention you give me anyway."

BTS Jungkook | Twitter

ON TROLLS CALLING EXPICIT VERSION OF SEVEN 'DIRTY'

The conversation then steered towards his solo song 'Seven' and the explicit version being referred to as the "dirty version" by a fan.

Jungkook was quick to clarify, asking, "Dirty version? Why do you call it dirty version? It's just the explicit version. Why is that dirty? It's about being frank."

He went on to explain that he wanted to show a new side of himself through the song, and it was essential for him to make a real artistic challenge.

BTS Jungkook | Twitter

The live session took place after Jungkook's captivating performance of "Seven" on BBC's The One Show. When asked what his fans can expect from him as a solo artist, he confidently replied, "A whole new Jungkook." He expressed his love for the song's melody and UK garage sound, hoping that it would bring joy to the listeners just as it does to him.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)