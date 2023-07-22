 BTS' Jungkook Gives A Befitting Response To People Making Fun Of His Drinking, Calling SEVEN's Explicit Version 'Dirty'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBTS' Jungkook Gives A Befitting Response To People Making Fun Of His Drinking, Calling SEVEN's Explicit Version 'Dirty'

BTS' Jungkook Gives A Befitting Response To People Making Fun Of His Drinking, Calling SEVEN's Explicit Version 'Dirty'

Jungkook was quick to clarify, asking, "Dirty version? Why do you call it a dirty version? It's just the explicit version. Why is that dirty? It's about being frank."

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, July 22, 2023, 03:45 PM IST
article-image
BTS' Jungkook Gives A Befitting Response To People Making Fun Of His Drinking | Twitter

In a candid and engaging live session on Weverse, BTS member Jungkook addressed several topics close to his heart, proving once again why he is adored by millions of fans worldwide.

From addressing critics to discussing his music choices and his desire for a deeper connection with the BTS ARMY, Jungkook held nothing back.

Read Also
BTS' Jungkook Speaks On The Band's Reunion Post Military Service
article-image

JUNGKOOK'S RESPONSE TO PEOPLE WHO MAKE FUN OF HIS DRINKING

One of the first subjects Jungkook touched upon was how some people might make fun of him for drinking. With confidence, he responded, "Sure, some people would make fun of me and say, 'Yes Jungkook is drunk & all, so what? You don't drink? Go ahead and talk about me every way you want, I don't care...like I said, I only care about the ones who care for me. If you don't like me, go ahead and live like that. Thanks for the little attention you give me anyway."

BTS Jungkook

BTS Jungkook | Twitter

Read Also
BTS' V & Jungkook Prove Their Close Relationship With THIS Heartwarming Gesture
article-image

ON TROLLS CALLING EXPICIT VERSION OF SEVEN 'DIRTY'

The conversation then steered towards his solo song 'Seven' and the explicit version being referred to as the "dirty version" by a fan.

Jungkook was quick to clarify, asking, "Dirty version? Why do you call it dirty version? It's just the explicit version. Why is that dirty? It's about being frank."

He went on to explain that he wanted to show a new side of himself through the song, and it was essential for him to make a real artistic challenge.

BTS Jungkook

BTS Jungkook | Twitter

The live session took place after Jungkook's captivating performance of "Seven" on BBC's The One Show. When asked what his fans can expect from him as a solo artist, he confidently replied, "A whole new Jungkook." He expressed his love for the song's melody and UK garage sound, hoping that it would bring joy to the listeners just as it does to him.

Read Also
BTS Images Of Jungkook's SEVEN: Check Out
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pakistan, Iran, Russia Ban Barbie Over Pro-LGBTQ+ Content

Pakistan, Iran, Russia Ban Barbie Over Pro-LGBTQ+ Content

Adhura Makers Join Hands With NGO To Speak Against Horrors Of Bullying

Adhura Makers Join Hands With NGO To Speak Against Horrors Of Bullying

Celina Jaitly Reveals She Has 'Rare Condition' Which Made Her Have Twins Twice

Celina Jaitly Reveals She Has 'Rare Condition' Which Made Her Have Twins Twice

BTS' Jungkook Gives A Befitting Response To People Making Fun Of His Drinking, Calling SEVEN's...

BTS' Jungkook Gives A Befitting Response To People Making Fun Of His Drinking, Calling SEVEN's...

Mouni Roy Spends 9 Days In Hospital: 'Recovering Slowly But Very Well'

Mouni Roy Spends 9 Days In Hospital: 'Recovering Slowly But Very Well'