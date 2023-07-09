BTS: Kim Taehyung & Jimin’s Huge Fight Deepened Their Friendship - Here's How

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 09, 2023
BTS released their highly anticipated memoir, Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS, marking a milestone in their 10th anniversary as a group.
Fans took to Twitter to share exciting glimpses of the stories recounted by RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook in their first official book.
Taehyung candidly spoke about his intense fight with Jimin in 2016, shedding light on a lesser-known aspect of their journey.
During the shoot for the show Hwarang, V faced immense pressure to deliver a flawless performance, fearing that any shortcomings would reflect poorly on the entire BTS group.
The fight between V and Jimin was sparked by an incident involving dumplings. V, who was hungry after a long day of shooting, decided to eat during choreography practice, unknowingly causing a misunderstanding with Jimin.
The two members engaged in a prolonged argument, but thanks to the guidance of their senior members, they managed to have an open and honest conversation about their perspectives. Their friendship deepened as Jimin showed understanding and support for V during his tough times.
Reflecting on their journey, V humorously remarked how their frequent arguments ultimately strengthened their bond. He revealed that not having someone you used to argue with around creates a sense of emptiness.
Intriguingly capturing the intimate details of BTS's experiences, "Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS" provides a window into the challenges faced by the members and the unbreakable camaraderie that has sustained them throughout their remarkable journey
Thanks For Reading!