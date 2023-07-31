BTS' Jungkook Wants To Eat Chicken Makhani With Naan: 'I'm Hungry. I’m Starving' (WATCH) |

BTS member Jungkook, who recently interacted with his fans on Weverse spoke about his love for Indian food. When a person asked, "Have you had Indian food?" He said, "Someone asked if I've ever tried Indian food. Chicken makhani. You know naan? You dip it in the curry and eat it. I really love that. Eating it with curry. God, I want to eat it so bad. It’d be delicious. I'm hungry. I’m starving. Please don't talk about food. I beg you."

Earlier, Jungkook connected with Indian fans after he joined the bandwagon of the RRR song Naatu Naatu ahead of the Oscars. The song was competing for the Oscar trophy this year in the best original score category. Jungkook seemed to like the song and also lip-sync the words. His gesture on 'Naatu Naatu' impressed the desi ARMY who heaped praise on him on social media.

Meanwhile, Jungkook's new single 'Seven' featuring Latto (formerly known as Mulatto) has debuted at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 Songs chart. It marks the 25-year-old's first time to rule the chart as a soloist. He is the second BTS member with a Hot 100 leader following his groupmate Jimin, who reigned the chart after his song 'Like Crazy' launched at No.1 back in April.

Jungkook's previous high on the Billboard Hot 100 was when Charlie Puth's 'Left and Right' featuring him hit No. 22 in July 2022. His own song 'Stay Alive' also spent a week on the list as No. 95 in February last year. The 'Euphoria' singer has posted six other Hot 100 leaders as part of BTS.

The seven-piece group, consisting of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, reached the peak with 'Dynamite' (2020), a remix of Jason Derulo's 'Savage Love' (2020), 'Life Goes On' (2020), 'Butter' (2021), 'Permission to Dance' (2021) and 'My Universe' with Coldplay, which was also released in 2021.