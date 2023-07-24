BTS’ Jungkook’s Seven Included In Former US President Barack Obama's Playlist?

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 24, 2023
Barack Obama, the former U.S. president, is known for his impeccable taste in music and releases annual playlists featuring his favorite songs of the year.
Recently, a post on a short video app claimed that Obama's summer playlist included "Seven" by BTS' Jungkook, featuring Latto, sending ARMYs into a frenzy.
The post quickly went viral, garnering massive views, but some fans were skeptical about its authenticity.
ARMYs pointed out that "Seven" and the artist's name were written in italics, unlike the other songs on the list, suggesting possible editing.
To verify the claim, fans checked Obama's official Instagram account, where they discovered that "Seven" was not part of the playlist. Instead, "Nowhere to Run" by Martha Reeves & The Vandellas occupied that spot.
Despite the disappointment, it is evident that Obama's admiration for music knows no bounds, as his playlist remains diverse and captivating.
While "Seven" may not have made it to Obama's summer playlist, the fact that it sparked such excitement among fans is a testament to BTS' global influence.
