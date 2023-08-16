Shiv Thakare On Elvish Yadav’s Bigg Boss OTT 2 Win: ‘Game Ke Maamle Mein Abhishek Ka Zaada Tha’

The unexpected verdict of Bigg Boss OTT 2 has sparked intense discussions and divided opinions among viewers. Elvish Yadav emerged as the victor, but not without raising questions about the deserving winner.

Elvish Yadav's victory was certainly a remarkable feat, making him the first wild card entrant to clinch the Bigg Boss OTT trophy.

Over the course of the season, he captured hearts with his entertaining antics, genuine connections, and enthusiastic participation in tasks.

However, a cloud of controversy hovers over his victory, with many supporters of fellow contender Abhishek Malhan claiming that he was the more deserving player based on his gameplay.

While the winner's crown adorned Elvish's head, it was the matter of fan following that seemed to have played a pivotal role. Just as in the case of Bigg Boss 16, where rapper MC Stan's surprise victory raised eyebrows due to his strong fan base, Elvish Yadav's popularity and fan base contributed significantly to his win.

SHIV THAKARE REACTS TO ELVISH'S WIN

Shiv Thakare, the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 16, opened up about the intricate dynamics that come into play during such reality shows during a conversation with a leading Television news portal. Shiv, who resonated with the audience as a favorite contestant, expressed his belief that Abhishek Malhan showcased stronger gameplay throughout the season. In his candid interaction with the paparazzi, Shiv candidly stated, "Game ke maamle mein bologe toh Abhishek ka zyaada tha, kyunki uska pehle din se tha."

However, he also emphasized that the power of a contestant's fan following cannot be underestimated.

NETIZENS CALL ABHISHEK 'MORE DESERVING'

Social media users chimed in with their opinions, echoing Shiv's sentiments. Many voiced their support for Abhishek Malhan, asserting that his strategic gameplay was 'more deserving' of the win.

Some users gigged into the past remembering Hina Khan, Asim Riaz and others who were more deserving in the previous seasons. They also pointed out the fact that MC stan won Bigg Boss 16 despite doing nothing more than 'shemdi' and 'buba buba', while Priyanka Chahar Choudhary who was more deserving, got placed as second runner-up, all thanks to Stan's fan following.