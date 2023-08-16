Bigg Boss OTT 2: Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve Meet Abhishek Malhan In Hospital, Photos Go Viral

Manisha Rani is proving to be a pillar of support for her fellow Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant, Abhishek Malhan. Even outside the confines of the popular show, their bond remains unbreakable.

A heartwarming incident unfolded as Manisha and her father made their way to the hospital where Abhishek is battling dengue. The emotional moment was captured on video and shared by Manisha on her Instagram account.

MANISHA -ABHISHEK SHARE A HEARTWARMING HUG IN THE HOSPITAL

The captured video paints a heartening picture. Manisha enters the hospital room with a beaming smile, her laughter lighting up the space. Abhishek, who is in a patient's robe, rises from his bed to embrace his friend from the Bigg Boss journey.

Their warm hug resonates with the camaraderie that developed during their time in the house. Manisha, adorned in a pink kurta and a vibrant dupatta, playfully adjusts Abhishek's face and hair as they engage in a conversation, their connection seemingly unaltered by the circumstances.

Taking to her Instagram account to share the heartwarming video, Manisha's message echoes the sentiment of their enduring friendship. She writes, "Hero of Bigg Boss OTT season 2. Oye. You may not have won the trophy, but you definitely won the whole nation's hearts. And you will always be the winner for me." Her affectionate words reflect the profound impact that Abhishek has had, not just in the competition but in their personal connection as well.

DELL

Manisha continues her message, acknowledging the significance of their bond amidst the challenges of the show. She expresses, "And Bigg Boss gave me a lot of things, especially a friend like you. It would have been tough to survive in the house without you. I hope for us to always stay friends like this."

Watch their video that has already gone viral.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Surprisingly, even Bebika Dhurve, Abhishek's fellow contestant from the show known for their heated arguments, visited him at the hospital.

The photos of their unexpected interaction have now taken the internet by storm, highlighting the intricate connections formed during their time on Bigg Boss.

BIGG BOSS OTT 2 FINALE

Manisha Rani, while landing as the second runner-up, undoubtedly left an indelible mark in the hearts of viewers. Abhishek Malhan, who clinched a spot in the top two, showcased immense resilience throughout the journey.

However, it was Elvish Yadav who emerged as the victor, securing the coveted trophy and a prize money of ₹25 lakh in the thrilling finale of Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Abhishek's recent health struggles have been a cause for concern, which led him to miss out on active participation in the finale. After the conclusion of the show, he was promptly admitted to the hospital for treatment.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)