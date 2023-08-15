 Manisha Rani On Netizens Calling Mahesh Bhatt 'Tharki' For Kissing & Touching Her: 'He Is A Very Big Director'
Manisha Rani also said that Mahesh Bhatt is like her 'father'

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 15, 2023, 04:34 PM IST
article-image

Social media influencer Manisha Rani emerged as the second runner up of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss OTT 2 on Monday. After coming out of the house, Manisha reacted to netizens calling co-contestant Pooja Bhatt's father, veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, 'Tharki Buddha' for touching her 'inappropriately'.

When Mahesh Bhatt had briefly entered the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house to support his daughter, several videos had surfaced in which he was seen 'kissing' Manisha and holding her hand.

article-image

He had received a warm welcome from the contestants, however, the filmmaker was slammed for his behaviour towards the female contestants of the show. A section of social media users called him 'tharki buddha'.

In one of her latest interviews, Manisha said that Mahesh Bhatt is like her 'uncle' and she was not uncomfortable.

"If people are thinking that he touched me inappropriately, then that’s very wrong. He’s like my uncle, my father. Elders often express their love for young people in a certain way, sometimes by touching them. When he told us to shut up, I got a little scared because I’m someone, who can’t keep quiet. Mahesh Bhatt is a very big director. It was my dream to meet him. His intentions were very pure," she told News 18.

After the grand finale, Pooja, who was one of the finalists, also reacted to the backlash her father received. She reportedly stated that Mahesh Bhatt hugged and kissed other contestants too.

She told ETimes, "When Manisha hugs other contestants and asks for kisses then nobody has a problem. I think people forget duniya hum waise he dekhte hain jaise hum hote hain… duniya hum waise nahi dekhte jaise duniya hai. If people actually think like this, good luck to them... I don’t think Mahesh Bhatt or I need to clarify or dignify this."

Meanwhile, Youtuber Elvish Yadav emerged as the winner of the second season of Bigg Boss OTT.

article-image

