Bigg Boss OTT 2 Fame Manisha Rani's Father Accuses Salman Khan Of Targetting Her: 'He Thinks She Hasn't Made It Big Yet'

Social media sensation Manisha Rani has become a household name ever since her participation in Bigg Boss OTT 2. As the reality show came to an end on August 14, Monday, she was declared as the second runner-up of the show. While she was seen rejoicing her journey inside the house, her father seems to be rather upset, especially with host Salman Khan.

Manisha's father feels that his daughter was "targetted" by the superstar as she was not a big name.

During the finale, Manisha was seen beating the likes of Pooja Bhatt and Bebika Dhurve to reach the Top 3. She also entertained the audience for one last time on Bigg Boss OTT 2 with some fiery performances.

Manisha Rani's father on Salman targetting her

During a conversation with an entertainment portal, Manisha's father Pramod Kumar stated that Salman was reading off a script while speaking to the social media influencer.

Manisha's fans had set social media abuzz since the past few weeks complaining that the host was being impartial towards her. Reacting to it, her father said, "Yes, definitely. He is targetting her."

He went on to say that everyone who participated in Bigg Boss OTT 2 was already famous, but since Manisha did not make it big in life before being a part of the show, she was targetted by the superstar.

"I think, he talks according to a script that's given to him and says what he is told to say," he added.

Manisha Rani's stint on BB OTT 2

Manisha was hailed as one of the most entertaining contestants inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house.

She was often seen flirting around with housemates, be it with Jad Hadid, Abhishek Malhan or Elvish Yadav. She was even seen telling Elvish that she likes him, but her father clarified that she was doing it just to add some fun element to the game.

However, Manisha grabbed eyeballs inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house when Mahesh Bhatt entered to support Pooja Bhatt during the family week. He was seen hugging and kissing Manisha, which did not go down well with her fans and they slammed the filmmaker for being "too touchy" with her.

But post her exit from the house, Manisha clarified that she did not once feel uncomfortable around Mahesh Bhatt and that there was nothing inappropriate about the whole episode.

