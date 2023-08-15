 Bigg Boss OTT 2 Fame Manisha Rani's Father Accuses Salman Khan Of Targetting Her: 'He Thinks She Hasn't Made It Big Yet'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBigg Boss OTT 2 Fame Manisha Rani's Father Accuses Salman Khan Of Targetting Her: 'He Thinks She Hasn't Made It Big Yet'

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Fame Manisha Rani's Father Accuses Salman Khan Of Targetting Her: 'He Thinks She Hasn't Made It Big Yet'

Manisha Rani was declared as the second runner-up of the show, beating the likes of Pooja Bhatt and Bebika Dhurve

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 15, 2023, 05:05 PM IST
article-image

Social media sensation Manisha Rani has become a household name ever since her participation in Bigg Boss OTT 2. As the reality show came to an end on August 14, Monday, she was declared as the second runner-up of the show. While she was seen rejoicing her journey inside the house, her father seems to be rather upset, especially with host Salman Khan.

Manisha's father feels that his daughter was "targetted" by the superstar as she was not a big name.

During the finale, Manisha was seen beating the likes of Pooja Bhatt and Bebika Dhurve to reach the Top 3. She also entertained the audience for one last time on Bigg Boss OTT 2 with some fiery performances.

Read Also
Pooja Bhatt REACTS To Netizens Calling Mahesh Bhatt 'Tharki' For Kissing Manisha Rani: 'She Makes...
article-image

Manisha Rani's father on Salman targetting her

During a conversation with an entertainment portal, Manisha's father Pramod Kumar stated that Salman was reading off a script while speaking to the social media influencer.

Manisha's fans had set social media abuzz since the past few weeks complaining that the host was being impartial towards her. Reacting to it, her father said, "Yes, definitely. He is targetting her."

He went on to say that everyone who participated in Bigg Boss OTT 2 was already famous, but since Manisha did not make it big in life before being a part of the show, she was targetted by the superstar.

"I think, he talks according to a script that's given to him and says what he is told to say," he added.

Read Also
Manisha Rani On Netizens Calling Mahesh Bhatt 'Tharki' For Kissing & Touching Her: 'He Is A Very Big...
article-image

Manisha Rani's stint on BB OTT 2

Manisha was hailed as one of the most entertaining contestants inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house.

She was often seen flirting around with housemates, be it with Jad Hadid, Abhishek Malhan or Elvish Yadav. She was even seen telling Elvish that she likes him, but her father clarified that she was doing it just to add some fun element to the game.

However, Manisha grabbed eyeballs inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house when Mahesh Bhatt entered to support Pooja Bhatt during the family week. He was seen hugging and kissing Manisha, which did not go down well with her fans and they slammed the filmmaker for being "too touchy" with her.

But post her exit from the house, Manisha clarified that she did not once feel uncomfortable around Mahesh Bhatt and that there was nothing inappropriate about the whole episode.

Read Also
Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Elvish Yadav Strongly Reacts To Fans Sending Threats To Salman Khan: 'If They...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shilpa Shetty Slams Trolls Who Criticised Her For Wearing Shoes During Flag Hoisting: 'Get Your...

Shilpa Shetty Slams Trolls Who Criticised Her For Wearing Shoes During Flag Hoisting: 'Get Your...

Independence Day 2023: Shah Rukh Khan Hoists National Flag With Gauri & AbRam (WATCH)

Independence Day 2023: Shah Rukh Khan Hoists National Flag With Gauri & AbRam (WATCH)

Video: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor Serve Food During I-Day Celebration At Mumbai Restaurant With The...

Video: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor Serve Food During I-Day Celebration At Mumbai Restaurant With The...

Ananya Panday Gushes Over Alia Bhatt's 'Adorable' Daughter Raha: 'Don't Want To Steal Her But...'

Ananya Panday Gushes Over Alia Bhatt's 'Adorable' Daughter Raha: 'Don't Want To Steal Her But...'

8 Must-Watch Lee Junho K-Dramas: King The Land To Good Manager

8 Must-Watch Lee Junho K-Dramas: King The Land To Good Manager