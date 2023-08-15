Pooja Bhatt REACTS To Netizens Calling Mahesh Bhatt 'Tharki' For Kissing Manisha Rani: 'She Makes Life Of Other Females Difficult'

The second installment of Bigg Boss OTT 2 finally ended on August 14, and Elvish Yadav scripted history as he became the first wildcard contestant in the history of the show to win the trophy. Pooja Bhatt, who was one of the participants, gave everyone a tough fight and made a place for herself in the top five, however, she ended up being the fourth runner-up.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 courted several controversies during its time on air, and one of them was when Mahesh Bhatt had entered the house to support Pooja during the family week.

In the episode, Mahesh was seen hugging and kissing Manisha Rani, and it did not go down well with netizens, who labelled him as a "creep" and "tharki".

Pooja Bhatt reacts to Mahesh kissing Manisha

Post the finale, Pooja was seen interacting with the media, and among the first things she addressed was the controversy surrounding her father and fellow contestant Manisha.

She stated that Mahesh hugged and kissed other contestants too, and that, he spent the least amount of time with her during his stay in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. She also mentioned that nobody had a problem when Manisha asked for hugs and kisses from other contestants.

She added that she does not feel the need for Mahesh or her to clarify the incident. "He hugged and kissed Abhishek also. He told Jad Hadid that he’s the most beautiful man. Manisha Rani’s fans are getting a little hyper… but what do they have to say when she makes the lives of other females a little difficult," Pooja stated.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 finale

Pooja was the first one among the top five contestants to get evicted from the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house during the grand finale.

Bebika Dhurve was declared as the third runner-up, while Manisha was the second runner-up.

The final battle ended up being between Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav, and the latter was announced as the winner.

