Salman Khan Recalls Cleaning Toilets In Jail During Bigg Boss OTT 2 Finale: 'Koi Kaam Chhota Nahi Hota'

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan wrapped the second season of the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' on Monday night as he declared Elvish Yadav as the winner. During the grand finale, the actor stated that no work is small or big, and was seen recalling the time when had cleaned toilets in jail and boarding school.

Pooja Bhatt, who was one of the contestants on 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' was the first one to be evicted during the grand finale, and while lauding her for her stay in the house, Salman shared his own past experiences.

He also imparted a valuable advice to the housemates as well as to the audience that no work in the world should be considered trivial.

Salman recalls cleaning toilets in jail

As Salman announced Pooja's eviction, he appreciated her for her obsession of keeping the toilets and bathrooms of the 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' house clean.

He recalled that in the past seasons of 'Bigg Boss', there were times that he himself had to enter the house and clean the toilets to teach the contestants a lesson. He added that he had never seen the washrooms inside the 'Bigg Boss' house as clean as Pooja kept them throughout the season.

It was then that he mentioned how he too had cleaned toilets while he was lodged in jail and even during his boarding school days.

For the unawares, Salman had to spend several days in jail due to his involvement in the blackbuck poaching case and the infamous hit-and-run case until he was acquitted in both of them.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 grand finale

The grand finale of 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' was held on August 14, Monday, and the top two contenders to fight for the trophy were Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav.

After a night full of fun, banters and performances, it all boiled down to the final moment of truth when Salman stood with their hands in his hand, awaiting to announce the result.

In a thumping victory, Elvish was declared as the winner of 'Bigg Boss OTT 2', making him the first wildcard contestant in the history of the show to win the trophy.

