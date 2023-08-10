'Salman Khan Made A Mess Of Antim', Says Mulshi Pattern Director Pravin Tarde |

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who essayed a Sikh cop in the 2021 film Antim: The Final Truth, is now being called out by the film's director Pravin Tarde for making a mess. Antim, which also stars Khan's brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma, is an adaptation of the 2018 Marathi film Mulshi Pattern.

On the chat show Bol Bhidu, Pravin Tarde, without mincing his words said, “After watching Mulshi Pattern, Salman took his collar up and kept saying, ‘What a film, what a film, what a film.’ But when he remade Mulshi Pattern, he made a mess of it... Mahesh sir directed it while I didn’t have anything to do with that film.”

He continued, “But today I would like to reveal publicly that I have still not seen that film named Antim; I am not going to show such daring because, in my mind and heart, there’s only Mulshi Pattern. And I came to know from people that Mulshi Pattern is a better film.”

Antim also marked the debut of Mahima Makwana. Aayush played the role of an aggressive, dreaded, and territorial gangster, who locks horns with Salman Khan, who played the role of a cop, in his first-ever Sardar persona. Both Salman and Aayush had to undergo significant physical transformations to play their characters in the film.

Antim: The Final Truth is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, produced by Salma Khan, and presented by Salman Khan Films.

Salman will next be seen in Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif. The film is slated to release on April 21, 2023. It is the third installment in the 'Tiger' franchise directed by Maneesh Sharma. The first installment Ek Tha Tiger directed by Kabir Khan released in 2012. The second Tiger Zinda Hai was released in 2017 and was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

