Salman Khan Joins The ‘Barbenheimer’ Trend With His Quirky Outfit - Watch Video | Photo by Varinder Chawla

The 'Barbenheimer' phenomenon has taken the globe by storm as both 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' have become two of the biggest and most discussed films of 2023. As scores of netizens generated memes on the trend, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan decided to join the bandwagon with his quirky choice of outfit.

On Friday night, Salman was spotted by the paparazzi in Mumbai as he arrived at his brother and actor-producer Arbaaz Khan’s birthday bash. For the occasion, Salman wore a black t-shirt with grey jacked and bright pink bell bottoms. Check out the video below.

Khan is currently seen hosting the second season of 'Bigg Boss OTT'. "Bigg Boss is an emotion for me; I always say main attachment se door rehta hoon but Bigg Boss is different! I have hosted it now for so many years that it feels like an extension of my life!" said Salman.

'Bigg Boss' is an Indian reality show franchise based on the Dutch reality show 'Big Brother'. It was originally started in the Hindi language and has since been extended into seven languages spoken in the Indian subcontinent, including Kannada, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, and Malayalam.

Salman has been the host of 'Bigg Boss' for the last 13 seasons and took over as the host of 'Bigg Boss OTT' this season.

On the acting front, he was last seen in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', which also stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Raghav Juyal among many others.

Salman will next be seen in 'Tiger 3' with Katrina Kaif. The film is slated to release on April 21, 2023.

'Tiger 3' is the third installment in the 'Tiger' franchise directed by Maneesh Sharma.

The first installment 'Ek Tha Tiger' directed by Kabir Khan released in 2012. The second 'Tiger Zinda Hai' was released in 2017 and was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

