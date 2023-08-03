 Salman Khan Wishes Sister Arpita A Happy Birthday With UNSEEN Throwback Photo
Asian News InternationalUpdated: Thursday, August 03, 2023, 09:33 AM IST
article-image

Superstar Salman Khan on Thursday shared a sweet wish for his sister Arpita Khan Sharma on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Salman posted an adorable throwback picture of himself and his baby sister Arpita.

In the picture, Salman can be seen posing with Arpita in a black printed leather jacket that he paired with a white t-shirt and denim.

While Arpita can be seen busy chewing her brother's little finger.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Happy birthday Arpita". Salman shares a great bond with Arpita and is often seen celebrating special occasions with her.

Meanwhile, Salman is busy hosting 'Bigg Boss OTT', which is streaming on Jio Cinema.

Recently, on the Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman shared how his fans are his biggest strength and they keep motivating him to come back on Bigg Boss sets.

He said, "My fans are my biggest achievement and pride! I am what I am because of them. Yes, I lose my cool on the show and sometimes even walk out but I always come back only and only for my fans who patiently wait for my Weekend ka Vaar".

Salman's 'Bigg Boss' hosting avatar has definitely booked a special place in his fans' hearts. Over the years, he has formed a special connection with not just 'BB' avid watchers but also with the contestants.

On the acting front, he will be next seen in his much-awaited 'Tiger 3'.

'Tiger 3', the third part of the Tiger franchise, is being directed by Maneesh Sharma. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu this Diwali. The upcoming actioner stars Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist. Katrina is also a part of the film.

Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan has a cameo in the film. The official announcement is awaited.

