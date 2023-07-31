Pooja Batra REVEALS An Interesting Fact About Salman Khan's Paintings.... Read On To Find Out

Pooja Batra | Pic: Instagram/poojabatra

Vindu Dara Singh and Jyoti Yadav hosted the Haat Of Art exhibition. Several celebrities attended the event and among them was Pooja Batra. She was a runner-up title at a beauty pageant in 1993 and acted in films like Virasat, Nayak: The Real Hero, ABCD 2 and more. The Free Press Journal caught up with her for an exclusive chat. Excerpts:

How does it feel to attend Haat Of Art?

Actually, it’s double innuendo words and this is something that I love a lot. Vindu has invited me as he knows that I love art and any kind of encouragement to artists. I like to see what all they are presenting and where Indian art is now which is amazing.

A painting by Pooja |

Being a creative artiste (actor) have you tried your hand in art?

Yes, I tried my hand in art. Recently, when I was in Africa we lived in a resort and there was a painting class for all the guests. It’s on acrylic paint. It’s an ostrich. He was an African artist who also lived there in the resort and took our classes in painting.

Did you hold a brush in your hands as a kid?

I love painting. During summer vacations, my mom would admit me in painting classes and I would enjoy brushing colours on a canvas. Then, we would have oil on canvas or water colours. But I went with oil on canvas. I have a knack of strokes.

Will you launch something connected to art?

Now, I am partnering with one of my friends. We are going to make artefacts. We are going to be launching it in October or November – a masterpiece marvel by Pooja Batra.

What can one expect from it?

The different things we will be seeing are statues, potters, murals and resin flows, resin tables, resin lamps and artefacts like decors to be put in the gardens, etc.

How do you amalgamate both your skills – art and acting?

If you are an artiste and a performer, you will appreciate other forms of art. You also have passion other than and have fun with it. Painting is such a therapeutic form of art. Even during lockdown, I pursued my painting passion.

Even Salman Khan does painting. Has he presented any of his paintings?

Yes, I know Salman has a good hand with painting. I have one painting of his, a series of Jesus Christ and Mother Teresa. I like his visuals.

What’s happening on the acting front? Your fans miss you a lot.

Well, they will see me soon. But right now I have nothing. I am fun employed!

You have been in the industry for so long. How do you look at the industry now?

I am residing in Mumbai as I got married. I look at it with very good cinematic visuals. Also, look at the way they act. When I watch a scene, I kind of start breaking down the scene. Was it a one take, or close or a different take? I love cinema. I love watching OTT. I just like entertaining myself through cinema.

What is the latest film you have watched?

I watched Bawaal. I liked the director’s (Nitesh Tiwary) visuals of showcasing World War 2 in black and white when Varun (Dhawan) was living or talking about it. Especially the first time when he feels agar saari cheese ek bag mein daalne bolenge toh mein kya dalunga? I liked that portrayal.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)