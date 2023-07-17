Salman Khan Threatens Legal Action Against People Falsely Using His Name For Film Castings

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is not just a successful actor but he is also a well established producer in the Indian film industry with several films under his 'Salman Khan Films' banner. However, the actor often himself in trouble when people use his name to garner attention without seeking prior permission.

But looks like he has finally decided to take matters into his own hands and put an end to the fiasco.

On Monday, Salman issued a statement threatening to take legal action against those who will be found guilty of using his or his organisation's name falsely.

Salman Khan's stern note

Salman took to his social media handles on Monday to warn people against using his name without his permission.

He shared an official note which read, "This is to clarify that Mr Salman Khan nor Salman Khan Films are casting for any film currently. We have not hired any casting agents for any of our future films. Please do not trust any emails or messages received by you for this purpose."

The note further mentioned, "Legal action will be taken if any party is found falsely using Mr Khan's or SKF's name in any unauthorised manner."

"Official notice!" Salman wrote, sharing the note.

Salman Khan's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the film front, Salman is all set to return to his blockbuster 'Tiger' franchise with the upcoming film 'Tiger 3'. The film will reunite him with Katrina Kaif, and Shah Rukh Khan will be seen assuming his 'Pathaan' avatar for a special cameo in the film.

Not just that, but Salman also has 'Kick 2' in the pipeline.

Besides, Salman will be seen joining hands once again with filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya for the film titled 'Prem Ki Shaadi', which is scheduled for a Diwali 2024 release.

