Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Salman Khan Has Already Booked The FIRST Ticket For His Film

Bollywood’s King Khan Shah Rukh and Bhaijaan Salman Khan share a great bond of friendship and are often seen supporting each other. As we all know, SRK’s Jawan is inching towards its release, for which makers are dropping surprises one by one.

Recently, the PreVue of Jawan showing the glimpse of Shah Rukh’s 6 different looks were unveiled, raising the excitement of SRKians.

Amid this, the Pathaan actor also received a shout-out from Salman Khan, after the Tiger 3 star praised the PreVue of his film. Taking to his social media handle, Salman wrote, “Pathaan Jawan ban gaya. Outstanding Trailer, Absolutely Loved It."

Shah Rukh Khan has now responded to it and wait -- an interesting revelation comes along with his response

SHAH RUKH KHAN REVEALS THIS ABOUT SALMAN

Reacting to Salman’s tweet of appreciation, Shah Rukh wrote, “Pehle Bhai, issi liye aapko hi dikhaya tha!! Thanks for your wishes and booking the first ticket already. Love you.”

While he expressed gratitude towards Salman for his support, SRK also thanked him for booking the very FIRST ticket of Jawan, which you can see in his post attached below.

This gesture from Salman is enough to show the bond two of them share.

ABOUT THE FILM

Talking about the film, Jawan, directed by Atlee Kumar, was expected to release in June 2023. However, the release schedule was later postponed due to unfinished work of the film. Now, it is expected to arrive in theatres on 7 September 2023.

Shah Rukh Khan will be seen playing a double role in this action thriller. Apart from him, the film also stars South actress Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra and Ridhi Dogra in significant characters.

