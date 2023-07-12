 Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Salman Khan Has Already Booked The FIRST Ticket For His Film
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentJawan: Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Salman Khan Has Already Booked The FIRST Ticket For His Film

Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Salman Khan Has Already Booked The FIRST Ticket For His Film

While he expressed gratitude towards Salman for his support, SRK also thanked him for booking the very FIRST ticket of Jawan.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, July 12, 2023, 04:39 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood’s King Khan Shah Rukh and Bhaijaan Salman Khan share a great bond of friendship and are often seen supporting each other. As we all know, SRK’s Jawan is inching towards its release, for which makers are dropping surprises one by one.

Recently, the PreVue of Jawan showing the glimpse of Shah Rukh’s 6 different looks were unveiled, raising the excitement of SRKians. 

Amid this, the Pathaan actor also received a shout-out from Salman Khan, after the Tiger 3 star praised the PreVue of his film. Taking to his social media handle, Salman wrote, “Pathaan Jawan ban gaya. Outstanding Trailer, Absolutely Loved It."

Shah Rukh Khan has now responded to it and wait -- an interesting revelation comes along with his response 

Read Also
Jawan Director Atlee Pens A Heartfelt Note For Shah Rukh Khan: ‘I’m Living The Dream I’ve...
article-image

SHAH RUKH KHAN REVEALS THIS ABOUT SALMAN

Reacting to Salman’s tweet of appreciation, Shah Rukh wrote, “Pehle Bhai, issi liye aapko hi dikhaya tha!! Thanks for your wishes and booking the first ticket already. Love you.”

While he expressed gratitude towards Salman for his support, SRK also thanked him for booking the very FIRST ticket of Jawan, which you can see in his post attached below.

This gesture from Salman is enough to show the bond two of them share.

Read Also
Shah Rukh Khan Thanks Jawan Co-Star Vijay Sethupathi For Teaching Him Tamil
article-image

ABOUT THE FILM

Talking about the film, Jawan, directed by Atlee Kumar, was expected to release in June 2023. However, the release schedule was later postponed due to unfinished work of the film. Now, it is expected to arrive in theatres on 7 September 2023. 

Shah Rukh Khan will be seen playing a double role in this action thriller. Apart from him, the film also stars South actress Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra and Ridhi Dogra in significant characters.

Read Also
Shah Rukh Khan Went Bald On Screen 28 Years BeFore Jawan In THIS Film
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Kangana Ranaut's Happy Photos With BJP Leader Mayank Madhur, Who Accused Her Of Fraud

Kangana Ranaut's Happy Photos With BJP Leader Mayank Madhur, Who Accused Her Of Fraud

Mumbai: Actor Armaan Kohli WARNED By HC To Pay ₹50 Lakh In 2018 Assault Case

Mumbai: Actor Armaan Kohli WARNED By HC To Pay ₹50 Lakh In 2018 Assault Case

Wikipedia Changes Ananya Panday's Name After Romantic Pic With Aditya Roy Kapur Goes Viral

Wikipedia Changes Ananya Panday's Name After Romantic Pic With Aditya Roy Kapur Goes Viral

Mumbai: Fashion Designer Ulka Nair Booked In ₹19.35 Cr Fraud Case; DENIES Allegations Against Her

Mumbai: Fashion Designer Ulka Nair Booked In ₹19.35 Cr Fraud Case; DENIES Allegations Against Her

Know The HUGE Age Difference Between Lovebirds Aditya Roy Kapoor & Ananya Panday

Know The HUGE Age Difference Between Lovebirds Aditya Roy Kapoor & Ananya Panday