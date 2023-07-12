Shah Rukh Khan Thanks Jawan Co-Star Vijay Sethupathi For Teaching Him Tamil

The Jawan Prevue has had the audiences and fraternity members from across languages sit up and applaud Shah Rukh Khan and the film’s team for the high-octane action sequences and stupendous star cast that the film boasts of.

Apart from King Khan, the film stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover and Yogi Babu. In a special appearance, the film also stars Deepika Padukone. While filmmaker Karan Johar declared the film as a ‘juggernaut blockbuster’ in the making, Salman Khan expressed his eagerness to watch the film on the very first day of release.

A day after the prevue received a roaring response from everyone in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, SRK took to the micro-blogging site Twitter to thank director Atlee and his co-stars.

One tweet that made everyone happy was SRK revealing that Sethupathi taught him Tamil and brought him delicious food on sets, everyday.

His tweet read, “"Sir an honour to work with you. Thanks for teaching me a bit of Tamil on the sets & the delicious food u got. Love u Nanba!"

The king of our hearts further thanked his director and his family for their inputs. He tweeted, "Sirrrrrr!!! Maaasssssss!! Your are da man!!!! Thank u for everything and making sure the A K Meer gave his inputs along with Priya!! Love u all.”

The actor also thanked the revered Tamil actor and comedian Yogi Babu, in a tweet. He wrote, “Thank u Yogi sir. It was sooo fun to work with you again.”.

ABOUT JAWAN

From the looks of it, Jawan is a story of a man's unfulfilled purpose and how he will stop at nothing to achieve it. The film sees SRK don an anti-hero as a chieftain to a militant group of women, who are set to execute a dangerous mission.

Directed by Atlee, the film releases in cinemas on September 7, 2023.

