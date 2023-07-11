Salman Khan Praises Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Prevue: 'Mazaa Aa Gaya, Absolutely Loved It'

The much-awaited prevue of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan was officially released by the makers on July 10. The video has been well received by the audience and it has definitely left SRK and Nayanthara's fans excited. On Tuesday, actor and Shah Rukh's good friend Salman Khan shared the purevue on his official social media account and praised it.

As the countdown for the release of Jawan has begun, Salman said that Shah Rukh's film should be seen in theatres only.

"Pathan jawan ban gaya, outstanding trailer, absolutely loved it. Now this is the kind of a movie we should see in theatres only. I toh for sure seeing it 1st day ko hi. Mazaa ahh gaya wahhhhh," she captioned his post.

Two of Bollywood's biggest superstars, Shah Rukh and Salman, are all set to share screen space once again in the latter's upcoming film, Tiger 3. Fans already got a glimpse of their bromance in the biggest hit of the year, Pathaan, and they now cannot wait to see them packing punches together once again in Tiger 3.

It has already been confirmed that Shah Rukh will assume his role of Pathaan and have a special cameo in Tiger 3. Both the films are a part of Aditya Chopra's ambitious spy universe.

About Jawan Prevue

The prevue of Jawan was shared by the makers on July 10, and it showed Shah Rukh sporting six different avatars, including a masked one and a dashing bald look.

It also gave a glimpse into the characters of Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, and mentioned that Deepika Padukone will be seen in a special appearance in the film. Directed by Atlee, the film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Ridhi Dogra and others in pivotal roles.

Jawan is set to hit the silver screens on September 7, 2023, and it will mark Shah Rukh's second theatrical release this year.