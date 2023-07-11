Shah Rukh Khan Went Bald On Screen 28 Years BeFore Jawan In THIS Film

Fans of Shah Rukh Khan were surprised witnessing his bald look in the PreVue of Jawan and it took social media by storm. After the huge success of Pathaan, it seems like Jawan will be SRK’s another record-breaking blockbuster.

The film which also stars actors like Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone, shows SRK in a bald look in one of the scenes. However, this isn’t the first time he went bald to play his character in movies. Yes, you read that right!

While everyone is going crazy over his bald look, loyal fans of SRK must be aware that he has already gone bald in another film 28 years before Jawan.

SHAH RUKH KHAN WENT BALD IN THIS FILM

We agree that Shah Rukh did not experiment much with his appearance in his overall career, but the actor sported a bald look in his film ‘Guddu’ directed by Prem Lalwani, that released in 1995.

In this film, Shah Rukh essayed the titular role of Guddu who gets into an accident along with his girlfriend. As a result, his girlfriend goes blind, for which he blames himself. When he gets to know about his disease, he chooses to donate his eyes to her.

Separating the scenario of his typical looks from the film, you will find a sequence in the climax where the actor dons a bald look, indicating his brain surgery. Apart from SRK, the film also featured Manisha Koirala, Deepti Naval, Mukesh Khanna, and Ashok Saraf.

It released in the same year as of DDLJ and Karan Arjun, but flopped miserably.

Find the photo of the sequence from the film attached below:

ABOUT JAWAN

Jawan, an action thriller directed by Atlee Kumar, features Shah Rukh Khan in double roles and he will be seen in 5 different looks in the film. It also stars Ridhi Dorgra, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Suni Grover and others.

Jawan is expected to enter theatres on September 7, 2023.