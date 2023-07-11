'Jawan Rahul Ek Yoddha': Congress Shares Video Of Rahul Gandhi With Shah Rukh Khan's Voiceover From Atlee's Film

Screengrab from the Congress video and Shah Rukh in the film Jawan | Twitter

Political parties across the country are busy preparing for the 2024 general elections. From attempts to stitch coalition to raking up issues that could strike a chord with the voters, political parties are leaving no stone unturned to attract voters. When it comes to polls in India, parties and leaders have never shied away borrowing elements from Bollywood to look 'heroic' and up their vote appeal. In the same vein, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was seen in a video with dialogues from Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film 'Jawan', whose prevue was put up by the makers of the film on Monday (July 10).

Glimpses from Bharat Jodo Yatra in the video

The video is titled as 'Jawan Rahul Ek Yoddha' and 'Rahul Gandhi- The Warrior'. The promotional video contains glimpses from Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra and has the voiceover of Shah Rukh Khan from his upcoming film Jawan's prevue. The video ends with Bollywood super star Shah Rukh Khan's famous dialogue "naam toh suna hoga! (Must have heard the name)", in a reference to Shah Rukh's famous screen name - Rahul- in several of his hit films.

Disqualification upheld by court for Rahul Gandhi

The mass appeal in the video notwithstanding, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi received a setback on Friday, July 7, when the Gujarat High Court dismissed his plea seeking to stay conviction in the 'Modi' surname defamation case filed against him by BJP leader Purnesh Modi. The court's order meant that Rahul's disqualification as member of parliament continues. Congress said that it would appeal against the decision in the Supreme Court.