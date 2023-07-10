'Juggernaut Of A Blockbuster': Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Prevue Gets Shoutout From Karan Johar, Vijay Varma & Others

After months of speculations, anticipation and hype, the makers of Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' finally dropped the film's 'prevue' on Monday, July 10. And within no time, it sent the superstar's fans into a tizzy. The prevue received a massive response from the audience as SRK featured in a never-seen-before avatar in it.

Not just fans, but celebs too showered the prevue with love and expressed their excitement for the film.

'Jawan' stars SRK in the lead, alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, and others will also be seen playing key roles in the film.

Celebs give a thumbs up to Jawan prevue

On Monday morning, SRK took to his social media handles to drop the prevue of 'Jawan'. "Main kaun hoon, kaun nahin, jaanne ke liye, READY AH?" he captioned the video.

And as soon as he shared the prevue, fans and celebs flooded his comments section with their excited messages. "GAME OVER! KING FOR A REASON," Armaan Malik commented, while Neha Dhupia wrote, "Only @iamsrk".

Karan Johar shared the prevue on his own handle and wrote, "Bhai!!!!! this is going to be a juggernaut of a blockbuster! And @atlee47 you have done it again!!!! Wowww, can't wait!!!"

Vijay Varma wrote, "Mind blown! Take a bow King!", and Sujoy Ghosh tweeted, "tooooo good!! jhoomey jo jawan…"

About Jawan

'Jawan' marks SRK's first collaboration with south director Atlee. The prevue gave the audience a glimpse into the many shades that the superstar will portray in the film.

SRK will be seen donning a police uniform in 'Jawan', and he has also gone bald on screen for the first time. Besides, he will also be seen packing punches, hijacking trains and getting justice in his own unique style.

'Jawan' is slated to hit the silver screens on September 7, 2023.

