From Anniyan To Baahubali: Movies That Inspired Shah Rukh Khan’s Scenes In Jawan 

After teasing the audience with intriguing posters and a short teaser, finally, the highly anticipated prevue of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is out. Jawan, promises to be a high-octane action thriller that outlines the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in society. Bringing together a perfect blend of action and emotion, the prevue showcased stunning visuals and an unparalleled scale bound to leave viewers wanting more.

The prevue began with the inimitable voiceover of King Khan, building up the excitement for what awaits. One of the highlights for fans is witnessing the various looks of SRK, in avatars they have never seen before. These include his masked look that reminded fans on social media of the 2005 Vikram starrer Anniyan (Aparichit). Also, the scene where an infant SRK is lifted in the jail is inspired by the SS Rajamouli 2017 magnum opus Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Not just that, but SRK’s bandaged avatar is similar to Moon Knight starring Oscar Isaac.

Moreover, the prevue unveils a star-studded cast, featuring names from across Indian cinema. With clips of explosive action sequences, grand songs, and a menacing performance by SRK on the retro track 'Beqarar Karke' in a bald look, the film promises to be full of surprises.

Directed by Atlee, known for delivering a series of successful films, brings his directorial prowess to 'Jawan'. Adding to the excitement is the captivating background score and tracks composed by Anirudh, known for his musical contributions to some of the biggest films in recent times.

The film is backed by an exceptional cast, including some of the biggest names in the entertainment industries from all parts of India along with Shah Rukh, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles, Deepika Padukone in a special appearance, along with Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, and Mukesh Chhabra will be seen in pivotal roles, broadening its appeal to audiences across all Indian languages, making it a true PAN India film

Jawan is set to hit the theatres on September 7.