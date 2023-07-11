Netizen Trolls Ridhi Dogra For No Screen Time In Jawan Prevue, Actress Responds

Actress Ridhi Dogra, who is one of the most popular faces on Indian television, is all set to share the screen with Shah Rukh Khan for the first time in her career in the upcoming film 'Jawan'. The prevue of 'Jawan' was dropped by the makers on Monday and within no time, it sent movielovers into a frenzy.

'Jawan' stars Shah Rukh Khan in a never-seen-before avatar, along with a slew of actresses, including Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Deepika Padukone, Lehar Khan, Ridhi Dogra, Priyamani, and others.

While SRK introduced his "girls" in the power-packed prevue and shared their glimpses, the one actress from the list who was missing in it was Ridhi Dogra.

Netizen trolls Ridhi Dogra for no screen time in Jawan prevue

On Tuesday, a netizen went on to troll Ridhi stating that despite watching the prevue for 30 times, he could not spot her in it.

However, instead of getting offended, the actress gave it back to the troll in her own style and shut him with her befitting reply.

"You saw SRK 30 times. Bas what else is needed," she replied, winning the hearts of her fans. The Twitterati lauded her for her response and said that they cannot wait to watch her in the film.

About Jawan prevue

The prevue of 'Jawan' was shared by the makers on July 10, and it showed Shah Rukh sporting six different avatars, including a masked one and a dashing bald look.

The prevue also gave a glimpse into the characters of Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, and mentioned that Deepika will be seen in a special appearance in the film.

'Jawan' is set to hit the silver screens on September 7, 2023, and it will mark SRK's second theatrical release this year.