Jawan Director Atlee Pens A Heartfelt Note For Shah Rukh Khan: ‘I’m Living The Dream I’ve Always Dreamt Of’ |

Director Atlee, known for his outstanding work in the film industry, has recorded his experience filled with gratitude in his response to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s recent post. The talented filmmaker, who has collaborated with Khan on the highly anticipated and ambitious project Jawan took to social media to acknowledge the overwhelming love through the kind words bestowed upon him by the superstar.

Atlee, showcasing a brand new avatar of the superstar, has been showered with praises for the recently released prevue, not only from the masses but also from Shah Rukh Khan himself.

Shah Rukh Khan tweeted, “Sirrrrrr!!! Maaasssssss!! Your are da man!!!! Thank u for everything and making sure the A K Meer gave his inputs along with Priya!! Love u all.”

To this, Atlee replied with a heartfelt response, "From reading tales of kings to embarking on a journey with one in real, #Chief I guess I'm living the dream I've always dreamt of. Thank you so much This film pushed me to my limits, where I gained invaluable lessons along the way. Your passion towards cinema and the amount of hard work you've put in, which I witnessed closely in the last 3 years are inspiring and riveting... Yeh toh bas shuruaat hai Sir. Love you sir. Thanking you once again for this great opportunity on behalf of the entire team. God is very kind to me!! Thank you everyone."

The film's recently released prevue took the internet by storm, garnering an overwhelming response from audiences across Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. Prepare to witness a powerful collision of two cinematic juggernauts as Bollywood's King, Shah Rukh Khan, and the master of mass entertainment, Atlee, join forces for their upcoming blockbuster, 'Jawan. With Atlee at the helm and Shah Rukh Khan's undeniable charisma, this collaboration promises to be a cinematic treat that will captivate audiences worldwide.

Marking the first collaboration of Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee, Jawan also marks Lady Superstar Nayanthara’s Hindi film debut along with Vijay Sethupati. With an exciting special appearance by Deepika Padukone, the pan-India film in all true senses, also stars an army of women from different regions of the nation including Sanya Malhotra, Girija Oak, Priyamani, Ridhi Dogra, and Sunil Grover amongst others.

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and Co-produced by Gaurav Verma. It will release worldwide on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

